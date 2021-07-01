Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DRKOF stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14. Martello Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.22.
Martello Technologies Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Martello Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martello Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.