Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DRKOF stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14. Martello Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Martello Technologies Group Company Profile

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

