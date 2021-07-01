Mask Network One Day Volume Reaches $7.64 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.46 or 0.00010364 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $44.42 million and $7.64 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.49 or 0.00695745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,599.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap.

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

