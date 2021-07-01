Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Truist Securities

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $36.69. 1,297,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

