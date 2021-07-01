Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Shares Up 2.1%

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) shares shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.70. 35,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 71,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMX. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The firm has a market cap of C$946.15 million and a P/E ratio of 20.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.96.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

