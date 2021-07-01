Maxcoin Market Cap Hits $330,025.07 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $330,025.07 and $110.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,573.64 or 1.00047526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00033383 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.77 or 0.01012509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00403744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.00414181 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054300 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

