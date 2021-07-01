Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca Sells 16,000 Shares

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00.

MXIM traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $105.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.72.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after purchasing an additional 973,357 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after acquiring an additional 139,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $280,302,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

