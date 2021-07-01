Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,093. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Mazda Motor had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MZDAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

