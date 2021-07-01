Mears Group’s (MER) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:MER traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 184 ($2.40). 52,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.95. Mears Group has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 205 ($2.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £204.02 million and a PE ratio of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

