Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.03. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 29,323 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DR. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.27. The stock has a market cap of C$218.06 million and a PE ratio of 47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.01 million. Analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

