Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 4,926 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medpace alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.

MEDP traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.37. 139,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.