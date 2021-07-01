Metal (MTL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.70 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. Metal has a market capitalization of $107.18 million and $15.70 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004872 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00101700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.06 or 0.00694804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

