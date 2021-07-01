Metaverse ETP Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $306,742.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $306,742.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,126.91 or 0.06344741 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00160345 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,581,909 coins and its circulating supply is 78,581,811 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

