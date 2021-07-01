Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Down 43.1% in June

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:METX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,900. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22.
Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile
Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.
