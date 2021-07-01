Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Down 43.1% in June

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:METX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,900. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in METX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

