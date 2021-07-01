Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.73

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 62 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 602,926 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
