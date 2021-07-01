Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.73

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 62 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 602,926 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,697 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

