Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 566 ($7.39) and last traded at GBX 575 ($7.51). Approximately 5,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 66,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £509.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 520.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

In related news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 163,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total value of £806,850 ($1,054,154.69).

About Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

