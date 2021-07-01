Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MITEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

MITEY stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.68. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

