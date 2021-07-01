Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) VP Sells $31,251.00 in Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE MOD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 326,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $858.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.79. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.
See Also: What does a hold rating mean?
