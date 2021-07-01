Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) VP Sells $31,251.00 in Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MOD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 326,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $858.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.79. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after acquiring an additional 220,211 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,334 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 177,137 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 219,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 218,010 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

