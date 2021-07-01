Monolith Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.10 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monolith has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $602.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.06 or 0.00694804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,237% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

