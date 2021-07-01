MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 5.4% Higher

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.84. 21,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,120,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $48,180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $43,183,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

