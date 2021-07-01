Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 348 ($4.55). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.38), with a volume of 1,737 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.53. The company has a market cap of £201.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

