Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Shares of MLLGF stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

