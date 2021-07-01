Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of MUR stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $24.66. 2,934,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,481. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 103,987 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 19.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,314 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

