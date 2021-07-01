Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 14,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 139,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Myomo in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $58.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myomo during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Myomo by 1,061,692.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 276,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myomo by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myomo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,284,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

