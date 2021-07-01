MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.59

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.59 and last traded at $92.59, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

