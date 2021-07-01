Nano Reaches Market Cap of $641.94 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $4.82 or 0.00014343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $641.94 million and approximately $25.66 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,589.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,126.73 or 0.06331503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.01482433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00408392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00159741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.31 or 0.00620154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.42 or 0.00435919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.15 or 0.00363642 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

