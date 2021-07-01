nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $262,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,696 shares of company stock valued at $31,236,865. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $21,723,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 3,418.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.94. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

