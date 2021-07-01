Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Trading Down 1.5%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

NEAPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Nearmap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Nearmap alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.