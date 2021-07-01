Neutrino Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00400704 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

