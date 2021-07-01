Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $400.65 million and $20.35 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00140601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00169502 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,392.54 or 0.99667917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002925 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 401,410,806 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,229 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

