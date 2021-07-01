NFTX (NFTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $54.41 or 0.00162294 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $25.57 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,042 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

