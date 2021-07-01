NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Trading Up 6.2%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) was up 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 2,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 566,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

