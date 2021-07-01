Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Down 3.9%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nihon Kohden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

