Noir (NOR) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Noir has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $394,533.52 and $643.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00032766 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00243264 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00037899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,524,223 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

