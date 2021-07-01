Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report $6.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.29 billion. Nokia posted sales of $5.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.64 billion to $26.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%.

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter worth $38,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 3,342,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

