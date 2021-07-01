Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 540,747.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931,237 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Nomura worth $21,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.