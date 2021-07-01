Nord Finance Price Tops $4.07 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00012133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $8.86 million and $1.04 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00136261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00168401 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,540.89 or 1.00095491 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,180,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

