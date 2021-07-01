Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Novacyt (LON:NCYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCYT. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Novacyt in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities started coverage on Novacyt in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NCYT traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 326.60 ($4.27). 540,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 383.32. Novacyt has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £230.66 million and a PE ratio of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate and Diagnostics, and Molecular Products segments.

