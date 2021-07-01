Nucleus Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $10.68 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,181,865,278 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

