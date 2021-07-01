NULS One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.12 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $37.86 million and $24.12 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00136380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00170030 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,532.50 or 1.00021457 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

