Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $550,291. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 126,731 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.95.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.