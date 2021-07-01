Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.89 Billion

Brokerages predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post $9.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.46 billion and the highest is $10.68 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $8.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $23.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $25.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $27.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $5,416,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Nutrien by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Nutrien by 287.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.