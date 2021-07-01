Obee Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $91.00 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Obee Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Obee Network has traded 68.2% lower against the US dollar. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $6,771.46 and $91.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00135700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00168822 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,323.86 or 0.99208813 BTC.

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info

