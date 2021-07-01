ODUWA Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.59 million and $15,355.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,065.13 or 0.99779744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00032760 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00052297 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

