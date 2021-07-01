Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.59. Oil-Dri Co. of America shares last traded at $34.18, with a volume of 16,184 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $253.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

