Omni (OMNI) Trading Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Omni has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00007778 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $3,350.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.18 or 0.00408392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,232 coins and its circulating supply is 562,916 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

