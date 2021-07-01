OneLedger Market Capitalization Tops $4.06 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $4.06 million and $49,339.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00665597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 10,858.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger's official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger's official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. OneLedger's official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

