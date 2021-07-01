Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.52% of Ontrak worth $20,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $576.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.35.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $356,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,866 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,688. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

