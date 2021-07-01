OptiToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,611.00 (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One OptiToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OptiToken has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. OptiToken has a total market cap of $168,323.88 and $3,611.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00168757 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,961.72 or 0.99467701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002920 BTC.

OptiToken Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 29,897,928 coins. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io

Buying and Selling OptiToken

