Ormeus Cash Trading Down 39.2% Over Last 7 Days (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $165,726.53 and approximately $71,071.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. One Ormeus Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ormeus Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00407335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 coins. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Cash is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron (OMC) is a digital blockchain-based asset that accrues interest through two mechanisms: minting and BTC dividends. It is the first step towards having an unbanked investment world where an independent digital currency asset yields returns in an alternate medium of exchange. OMC plans to be a major inflation and investment vehicle for the cryptocurrency community as well as various brick-and-mortar entities. Taking the first step towards an unbanked societyThe core principle of Omicron's investment platform is to allow investors to own a digital asset that adds value to itself- just like shares in a dividend-issuing company. Easily transferable for a quick turnover without the need of intermediary brokers, the OMC asset will be the choice dividend vehicle for investors around the globe. Biweekly dividends ensure that no matter the price of the asset, the asset owner always will receive a 0.00001% share of the dividend pool, per Omicron, every 2 weeks.How are BTC dividend-yields accrued and issued?BTC dividends will be funded every 2 weeks through trading on the volatile altcoin market as well as lending capital for margin-trading exchanges (stable interest). The loan interest guarantees a biweekly issuance of dividends, while the altcoin trading revenue is a major bonus, many times greater than loan yields. The trading yields aren't guaranteed biweekly as there may be an occurrence where there is a net loss during the timeframe. A minimum balance of 10,000 OMC in an address will be required to qualify for dividend yields. A BTC address must be associated with the OMC address, which will be done through the main website, and soon through the Omicron client itself. “

Ormeus Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.