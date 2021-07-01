Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.78

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.78 and traded as high as C$17.07. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$16.99, with a volume of 892,016 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.61.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.78.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.